Virtue Poker Price Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $423,787.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

