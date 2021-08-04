Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Visa by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visa by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.17. The company has a market cap of $460.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

