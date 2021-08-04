Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,598,066. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $236.21. 94,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

