Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Visteon worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 102,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

