Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.27 ($1.53). 21,155,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,799,398. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.87. The company has a market cap of £32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.47.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

