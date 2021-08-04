Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.27 ($1.53). 21,155,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,799,398. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.87. The company has a market cap of £32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.47.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
