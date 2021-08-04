Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.31 ($303.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €218.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

