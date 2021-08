Volvo (VOLV.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Volvo (STO: VOLV.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 278 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 284 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 185 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 242 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 245 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 235 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 284 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 185 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 243 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/5/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 284 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/2/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 185 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/25/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 245 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 240 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 243 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 260 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 274 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Volvo AB has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

