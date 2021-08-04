Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 9,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

