Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE VOYA traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 9,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.
In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
