Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

