Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.