Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.