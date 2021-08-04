Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.06

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 4127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

