Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. 924,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,457. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

