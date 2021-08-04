Wall Street Games Reaches One Day Volume of $11.28 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,331.78 or 0.99918484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00846710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.