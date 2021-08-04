Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.50 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $43.61 million and $5.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.51 or 0.06800858 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00130520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,208,685 coins and its circulating supply is 77,487,653 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

