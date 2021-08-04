Wanchain Price Up 6.9% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $120.31 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.28 or 0.00263563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $957.69 or 0.02492302 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,459,108 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

