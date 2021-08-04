Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.30 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.