Warp Finance (WARP) One Day Volume Tops $8,876.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $464,173.78 and $8,876.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $99.31 or 0.00249684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

