Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 183,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.75. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

