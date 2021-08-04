Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.54 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.75. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.