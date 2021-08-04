Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $394.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Waters by 33.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Waters by 10.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

