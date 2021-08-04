Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $397.30 and last traded at $394.52, with a volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

