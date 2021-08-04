Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.92

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.65, with a volume of 2533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.