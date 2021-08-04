Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $364,232.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $364,232.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

