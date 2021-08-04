WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.28 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $31.20 million and $5.28 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

