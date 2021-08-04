WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $347.50 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $347.50 million and $26.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,858.45 or 1.00284472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00844903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

