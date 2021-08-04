Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

