Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

