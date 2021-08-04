Wedbush Cuts Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $24.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $934.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

