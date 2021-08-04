Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Shares of RARE opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

