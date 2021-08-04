Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertiv (VRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) recently:

7/29/2021 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

7/14/2021 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Get Vertiv Holdings Co alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.