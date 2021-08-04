Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PLBY Group (PLBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) recently:

8/3/2021 – PLBY Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

6/24/2021 – PLBY Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 941,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,296. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

