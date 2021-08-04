Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/3/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a SEK 370 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 360.
- 7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "
- 7/13/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ALFVY traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 7,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.97.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
