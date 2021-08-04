Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a SEK 370 price target on the stock, up previously from SEK 360.

7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "

7/13/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ALFVY traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 7,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

