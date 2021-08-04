Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently:

8/2/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new $191.49 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. 6,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

