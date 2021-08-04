Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently:
- 8/2/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/14/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new $191.49 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 6/18/2021 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. 6,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.