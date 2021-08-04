Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/21/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €269.00 ($316.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €269.00 ($316.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/22/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €286.00 ($336.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

