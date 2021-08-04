Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) recently:

7/30/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $143.00. They now have an “action list buuy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – West Fraser Timber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

7/20/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “action list buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – West Fraser Timber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

6/9/2021 – West Fraser Timber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Shares of WFG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,930. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $4,904,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $2,965,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $4,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $4,644,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

