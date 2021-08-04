Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 20,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

