Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,070 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,355.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,463.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

