Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.84. 31,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $259.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.60.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

