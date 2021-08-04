Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $230,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 682,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.