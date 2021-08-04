Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.90 on Wednesday, reaching $2,698.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,492.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

