Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 3,951 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.68. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,068. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.92 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

