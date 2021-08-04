Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 4,081 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $435.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $436.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.27. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.