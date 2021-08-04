Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $188,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.39. 21,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $302.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

