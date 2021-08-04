Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.95. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,391. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

