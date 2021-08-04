Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.19. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.