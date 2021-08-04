Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 328,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

