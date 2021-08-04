West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $422.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $422.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.