West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $422.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $422.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

