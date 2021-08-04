Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

WMC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 2,912,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.