Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.92. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 197,678 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

