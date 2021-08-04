Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,374. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

